Preview: Senators at Panthers

The Florida Panthers hope to have Roberto Luongo in the crease when they host the Ottawa Senators on Friday. Luongo exited Wednesday’s contest against Carolina midway through the second period with an upper-body injury and is questionable to face Ottawa. Al Montoya filled in admirably versus the Hurricanes, making 22 saves to preserve the 1-0 shutout victory.

The Senators continue their five-game road trip that saw them split the first two contests. After dropping a 4-3 decision in Detroit on Monday, Ottawa posted a 3-2 shootout triumph at St. Louis the following night. Erik Condra and Alex Chiasson scored third-period goals - the latter with 41 seconds remaining - to erase a 2-0 deficit and Bobby Ryan netted the lone tally in the bonus format.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, RDS2, TSN5 (Ottawa), FSN Florida

ABOUT THE SENATORS (10-7-4): Craig Anderson has won only one of his last five decisions, allowing four goals in three of those contests. The veteran has played just once in Ottawa’s last four games, taking the loss against Detroit. Robin Lehner went 2-1-0 while giving up three goals or fewer in each contest after being torched for five in a loss to Toronto on Nov. 9.

ABOUT THE PANTHERS (8-6-6): Luongo stopped all 11 shots he faced before leaving Wednesday’s victory. Coach Gerard Gallant said the veteran netminder injured himself while making a poke-check but did not consider the ailment to be serious. Nick Bjugstad continued his torrid stretch, scoring the lone goal in the triumph over Carolina to give him six in as many contests.

OVERTIME

1. The Panthers have scored fewer than three goals in each of their last five games, going 2-2-1 in that span.

2. Florida recalled G Dan Ellis from San Antonio of the American Hockey League on Thursday as insurance should Luongo be unable to play versus Ottawa.

3. Anderson posted the first of his two shutouts this season in the first of the five meetings with Florida in 2014-15, making 30 saves in a 1-0 triumph.

PREDICTION: Senators 3, Panthers 0