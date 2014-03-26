Panthers 3, Senators 2 (SO): Vincent Trocheck and Brandon Pirri converted in the first two rounds of the shootout as Florida defeated visiting Ottawa to snap a three-game losing streak.

Trockeck also scored in regulation and beat Robin Lehner with a nifty deke in the first round of the bonus format before Pirri stuffed his shot under the Ottawa goalie. Sean Bergenheim recorded his 15th goal and Roberto Luongo made 37 saves before stopping Milan Michalek in the third round of the shootout to end it.

Mark Stone scored his second goal and Clarke MacArthur tallied his career-best 22nd for the Senators, who have lost seven of their last eight games (1-4-3). Kyle Turris added two assists and converted in the first round of the shootout while Lehner turned aside 39 shots for Ottawa.

Luongo made 20 saves in the opening 20 minutes, including a sprawling stop on MacArthur, but Ottawa found a way to get two behind him in the second. Stone knocked in a cross-ice pass from defenseman Erik Karlsson at 11:34 and MacArthur deflected blue-liner Patrick Wiercioch’s shot on the power play at 16:11 for a 2-0 lead.

Bergenheim scored off a feed from defenseman Brian Campbell to cut the lead in half with 2:28 left in the second and Trocheck converted on a 2-on-1 only 23 seconds later for his third goal to tie it. Luongo made a big stop on defenseman Marc Methot early in overtime and Lehner denied Pirri on a Florida power play later in the extra period.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Karlsson’s assist on Stone’s goal extended his point streak to eight games, matching a career high. … The Panthers, who improved to 8-6 in the shootout, gave up a power-play goal for the 10th straight game. … Ottawa RW Bobby Ryan (lower body), the team’s leading goal scorer (23), sat out his second straight game while D Chris Phillips (upper body) and C Mika Zibanejad (undisclosed) were also held out with injuries.