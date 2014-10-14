FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Senators 1, Panthers 0
#Intel
October 14, 2014 / 2:32 AM / 3 years ago

Senators 1, Panthers 0

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Senators 1, Panthers 0: Clarke MacArthur scored a power-play goal and Craig Anderson made 30 saves as visiting Ottawa posted its second straight victory.

Kyle Turris and captain Erik Karlsson each notched an assist for the Senators, who completed their season-opening three-game road trip with a 2-1-0 record. Anderson stopped seven shots in the first period, 14 in the second and nine in the third for his 27th career shutout.

Roberto Luongo finished with 22 saves for the Panthers (0-2-1), who remained winless through three games. With the hard-luck defeat, the veteran goaltender saw his 10-game winning streak against the Senators come to an end.

Ottawa took advantage of hooking penalty on Nick Bjugstad in the second period to register the game’s lone goal. MacArthur took a lead pass from Turris and split a pair of defenders before beating Luongo at 15:34.

Bjugstad nearly gave Florida the lead midway through the second, but his shot from the left faceoff circle rang off the left post. Anderson received plenty of help from his teammates down the stretch as the Panthers failed to register a shot over the final six minutes of the third period.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Panthers have allowed a league-high six power-play goals over their first three games. ... Anderson improved to 11-2-1 lifetime against Florida. ... The Senators have scored a total of five goals in their first three games of the season while the Panthers have tallied only three times in as many contests.

