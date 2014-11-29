FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Panthers 3, Senators 2
November 29, 2014 / 4:12 AM / 3 years ago

Panthers 3, Senators 2

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Panthers 3, Senators 2: Jimmy Hayes scored at 7:31 of the third period to snap a tie as host Florida rallied past Ottawa.

Defenseman Dylan Olsen and Sean Bergenheim also tallied for the Panthers, who completed a 2-1-0 homestand. Vincent Trocheck recorded a pair of assists and Al Montoya turned aside 22 shots while Florida registered a season-high 46 of its own.

Chris Neil scored a goal and set up another while blue-liner Cody Ceci also tallied for the Senators, who fell to 1-2-0 on their five-game road trip. Craig Anderson made 43 saves in falling to 1-3-2 in his last six decisions.

Ottawa got on the board 5:04 into the contest as Neil received a pass from Erik Condra and tucked the puck around Montoya’s left pad from the doorstep. The lead lasted only 47 seconds, however, as Olsen’s wrist shot from above the slot caromed off a body and past Anderson.

Ceci gave the Senators a 2-1 lead with a shot from low in the right faceoff circle, but Bergenheim forged a tie 34 seconds into the third by beating Anderson with a one-timer from the left circle. Trocheck made a brilliant play to help give Florida the lead, sliding a one-handed pass from the left side to Hayes in front for an easy conversion.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Florida G Roberto Luongo was scratched with an upper-body injury suffered Wednesday against Carolina. ... The Panthers scored more than two goals for the first time in six contests. ... Anderson started for just the second time in five games for Ottawa.

