Preview: Senators at Penguins

The Ottawa Senators continue their pronounced road stretch on Monday, when they visit the Steel City to face the Pittsburgh Penguins. Ottawa fell victim to Phil Kessel’s fifth career hat trick on Saturday and dropped a 6-3 decision to provincial-rival Toronto. Chris Neil collected two goals and an assist for the Senators, who are 3-2-1 during their stretch of playing eight of 10 games on the road prior to the Olympic break.

Craig Anderson yielded five goals versus the Maple Leafs but was downright impressive as he made 27 saves in Ottawa’s decisive 5-0 victory over Pittsburgh on Dec. 23. Evgeni Malkin scored for the fourth time in six contests on Saturday as former Penguin Zbynek Michalek tallied for the first time in 84 games to help send Phoenix to a 3-1 triumph over Pittsburgh. Captain Sidney Crosby is mired in a mild slump - well, by his standards - after being kept off the scoresheet for the fourth time in nine outings.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, TSN, RDS (Ottawa), ROOT (Pittsburgh)

ABOUT THE SENATORS (24-21-10): Erik Karlsson was held off the scoresheet against the Maple Leafs, but his 51 points are nine more than the next-closest Senators (Kyle Turris, Bobby Ryan and Clarke MacArthur). The stud defenseman collected a goal and two assists against the Penguins in the teams’ previous meeting. Colin Greening, who had an assist versus Pittsburgh, scored his first goal since Jan. 4 on Saturday.

ABOUT THE PENGUINS (38-15-2): Rookie defenseman Olli Maatta was left sporting a swollen right cheek after Saturday’s physical contest against the Coyotes. “It’s his fourth puck in the face in about five days,” coach Dan Bylsma told the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. “From the report I have, he’ll be fine, but it was scary to see that again out there.” Fellow blue-liner Kris Letang is questionable to miss his third consecutive contest due to illness.

OVERTIME

1. Pittsburgh has won 15 of its last 16 games at Consol Energy Center and boasts an Eastern Conference-best 22-4-0 mark at home.

2. Ottawa has yielded a total of seven power-play goals in its last seven contests.

3. The Penguins failed to convert on all seven of their power-play opportunities against the Senators in the previous meeting.

PREDICTION: Penguins 4, Senators 3