Preview: Senators at Penguins

With the playoffs on the horizon, the Pittsburgh Penguins are expected to rest many of their regulars for Sunday’s regular-season finale against the visiting Ottawa Senators. Coach Dan Bylsma didn’t exercise that plan on Saturday afternoon, as captain Sidney Crosby and company were on the ice in the Penguins’ 4-3 overtime loss to Keystone State-rival Philadelphia. While Pittsburgh dropped four of the five meetings with the Flyers, it won all five contests against Columbus - its first-round opponent.

Ottawa isn’t heading to the playoff party, but it enters Sunday’s finale on a season high-tying four-game winning streak. Craig Anderson stopped all 28 shots he faced in the Senators’ 1-0 victory over provincial-rival Toronto on Saturday. Anderson also was perfect on Dec. 23, when he posted a 27-save performance in Ottawa’s 5-0 triumph over the Penguins.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, TSN, TVA (Ottawa), ROOT (Pittsburgh)

ABOUT THE SENATORS (36-31-14): Jason Spezza scored on Saturday for his fourth goal in as many games and 23rd of the season. The captain traditionally has torched Pittsburgh, collecting 43 points (16 goals, 27 assists) in 35 career contests. Spezza sits two goals shy of team leader Kyle Turris, who has recorded just one assist in his last seven games.

ABOUT THE PENGUINS (51-24-6): Jussi Jokinen reached the 20-goal plateau for the second time in his career when he scored two minutes into Saturday’s contest. The 31-year-old Finn has recorded two goals and two assists during his four-game point streak - and set up a tally in Pittsburgh’s 2-1 victory over Ottawa on Feb. 3. Jokinen, however, has yet to score a goal in 22 career meetings with the Senators.

OVERTIME

1. Pittsburgh D Kris Letang scored the tying goal late in the third period on Saturday, minutes after he got into a heated physical battle with Philadelphia LW Scott Hartnell. Letang had been sidelined for over two months following a stroke.

2. Ottawa also won four in a row from Dec. 28-Jan. 4.

3. Crosby has an NHL-best 104 points but none against the Senators this season.

PREDICTION: Senators 4, Penguins 1