Preview: Senators at Penguins

The Ottawa Senators visit the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday for the first of three meetings on the season. Ottawa is mired in a four-game winless skid (0-3-1) and has not won in regulation in seven contests (1-5-1). The Penguins are battling for the Metropolitan Division lead as they attempt to avenge Thursday’s 3-0 loss to Vancouver and wrap up a three-game homestand.

Pittsburgh has the most efficient power play in the league, converting on nearly 30 percent of its chances and going 14-for-43 at home. Led by goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury, the Penguins have allowed the fewest goals in the Eastern Conference, while only the lowly Buffalo Sabres yield more shots per game than Ottawa. The Senators began December by earning one point out of two games against the New York Islanders and fell to 2-1-2 against the Metropolitan Division. Conversely, Pittsburgh is 7-0-1 against Atlantic Division foes.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, RDS, TSN5 (Ottawa), ROOT (Pittsburgh)

ABOUT THE SENATORS (10-10-5): Defenseman Patrick Wiercioch and Robin Lehner were both placed on injured reserve with undisclosed ailments. Goaltender Craig Anderson is expected to start on Saturday after going winless in his previous five appearances. Blue-liner Jared Cowen was a healthy scratch Thursday, while Bobby Ryan returned to the lineup after missing two games with a broken finger.

ABOUT THE PENGUINS (17-6-2): Fleury is expected to get the nod on Saturday after Thomas Greiss started two of the last three contests. Patric Hornqvist is questionable against Ottawa after exiting with an undisclosed injury versus the Canucks, while Pittsburgh recalled forward Bryan Rust from the American Hockey League. Pittsburgh traded defenseman Philip Samuelsson to the Arizona Coyotes on Friday for forward Rob Klinkhammer and a conditional draft pick.

OVERTIME

1. Ottawa has not won in Pittsburgh since Jan. 10, 2012.

2. Pittsburgh captain Sidney Crosby leads the league with 33 points.

3. The Penguins defeated the Senators in five games in the 2013 playoffs.

PREDICTION: Penguins 5, Senators 2