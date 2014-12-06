Ehrhoff nets game-winner as Penguins stop Senators

PITTSBURGH -- A game between a pair of desperate teams came down to the final two minutes.

That’s when defenseman Christian Ehrhoff stepped up, netting the game-winner to lead the short-handed Pittsburgh Penguins past the reeling Ottawa Senators 3-2 on Saturday at Consol Energy Center.

“I liked the way we pushed at the end for the winning goal,” Ehrhoff said. “We weren’t satisfied with tying the game. We really pushed hard, and I think we deserved that goal at the end.”

Ehrhoff scored his second goal of the season for the Penguins, who rebounded from a shutout loss on Thursday, while playing without four of their top-six wingers.

Center Evgeni Malkin scored his 13th and 14th goals of the season, the second his 96th career power-play goal, surpassing Rick Kehoe for fourth place on the team’s all-time list. Captain Sidney Crosby snapped a three-game point drought with an assist on the game-winner as Pittsburgh defeated Ottawa for the fifth time in seven games.

“It’s always important to have a rebound game,” Penguins coach Mike Johnston said. “We didn’t feel that Vancouver game was good for us. Everybody was anxious to get back at it and play again.”

Center David Legwand scored his fourth goal and center Mika Zibanejad his fifth for the Senators, who dropped their fifth straight, suffering their seventh loss in eight games. It was the Senators’ sixth one-goal defeat in their last nine games.

“We’re doing a lot of good things that enable us to win games,” Senators goaltender Craig Anderson said. “It can be frustrating at times, but if we keep focusing on the process, and focusing on the way we’re playing, the results will turn around for us.”

Penguins goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 27 shots to earn his 15th win. Anderson made 30 saves in goal for the Senators.

Related Coverage Preview: Senators at Penguins

Ehrhoff broke a 2-2 tie, sending a booming slap shot past Anderson. Crosby sent a cross-ice pass to a wide-open Ehrhoff, who had time to wind up before ripping a slap shot past Anderson.

“(Ottawa) missed a coverage on the weak side and I found a seam,” Ehrhoff said. “I just had a lot of time, picked a corner and it went right where I wanted to put it.”

The injury-depleted Penguins played again without a number of top-line regulars, notably right winger Patric Hornqvist, who left Pittsburgh’s 3-0 loss Thursday because of a possible concussion.

Pittsburgh already was without right winger Pascal Dupuis (blood clots) for the season and left winger Chris Kunitz, out at least two weeks because of a fractured foot. The three own a combined 26 goals and 56 points.

The Penguins also played without defenseman Kris Letang (groin), right winger Beau Bennett (lower body) and defenseman Robert Bortuzzo, who finished his two-game suspension for a hard hit on New Jersey Devils forward Jaromir Jagr.

The Penguins added to their roster Friday, trading defensive prospect Philip Samuelsson to Arizona for forward Rob Klinkhammer, who spent 15 games with Ottawa in 2011-12 and was in the lineup on Saturday.

“We competed, we worked hard, and that’s what you have to do when you’re missing guys,” Crosby said. “When you have guys out of the lineup, everybody has to make sure that they’re desperate and competing.”

It has been the same story for the struggling Senators, who lost both legs of a recent home-and-home series against the New York Islanders by one goal, including an emotional retirement tribute to former captain Daniel Alfredsson.

Reliable defenseman Marc Methot recently returned after missing 24 games because of a back injury as did four-time 30-goal scorer Bobby Ryan (broken finger), but the Senators lost by one goal for the fourth time in five games.

“We’re angry that we lost this game,” Senators coach Paul MacLean said. “It was a game that was certainly winnable.”

Tempers escalated early when Penguins center Zach Sill leveled Senators center Kyle Turris with an open-ice shoulder check.

Sill was assessed a five-minute penalty for interference, a fighting major -- after a tussle with right winger Alex Chiasson -- and a game misconduct.

The action came one minute after Malkin was whistled for roughing, giving the Senators a 5-on-3 power-play for 45 seconds.

Ottawa squandered the early opportunity and Pittsburgh netted the opening goal.

Malkin, on a breakaway from the penalty box, slipped the puck past Anderson, while sliding to the ice, giving Pittsburgh a 1-0 lead.

Ottawa tied it with a power-play goal only 1:13 into the second period. Legwand caught a piece of defenseman Erik Karlsson’s shot from the point, and the puck floated over Fleury’s shoulder.

Zibanejad later gave the Senators the lead while on a rush with Ryan. Zibanejad settled Ryan’s pass with his skate, kicking it to his stick before quickly firing a wrist shot past Fleury.

Pittsburgh tied it late in the second period with its first power-play goal in 13 chances. Malkin tipped defenseman Olli Maatta’s shot from the point over Anderson’s shoulder for the tying goal.

It was the push Pittsburgh needed to recover from a disappointing effort two nights earlier.

“That late goal in the second period really gave us a big boost,” Crosby said. “We turned it up knowing the situation of the game.”

NOTES: Penguins RW Craig Adams established a franchise record Saturday, playing in his 314th consecutive game, passing Ron Schock. Only seven current Penguins were with the team when Adams’ streak began Oct. 18, 2010, ironically against the Senators, and Pittsburgh suffered 1,350 man-games lost because of injury since. ... The Senators, after starting the season 7-3-2, have just three wins in their last 13 games. ... Pittsburgh scratched recently recalled RW Bryan Rust, while scratches for Ottawa were D Jared Cowen, C Colin Greening and RW Mark Stone. ... Ottawa completes its fifth set of back-to-back games, returning home Sunday to host Vancouver, while Pittsburgh visits the New York Rangers on Monday.