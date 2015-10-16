Ottawa Senators - PlayerWatch

LW Shane Price was active for the first time this season on Thursday night and was placed on the fourth line.

LW Clarke MacArthur, who missed a quarter of last season with a concussion, was held out Thursday night with an apparent head injury that occurred Wednesday night in Columbus. LW Shane Price was active for the first time this season and was placed on the fourth line.

G Craig Anderson started the second night of the back-to-back on Thursday because backup Andrew Hammond continues to mend from a groin injury.