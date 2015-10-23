FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#US NHL
October 23, 2015 / 2:53 AM / 2 years ago

Ottawa Senators - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

G Andrew Hammond made his first start of the season. Hammond, who was sidelined for two weeks after suffering a groin injury during training camp, was the hero of last spring’s playoff run with a 20-1-2 record, a 1.74 goals-against average and a .942 save percentage.

LW Clarke MacArthur missed his third game on Thursday night with a concussion and will be out indefinitely.

D Marc Methot missed his second game with a concussion on Thursday night, but barring a setback is expected to return Saturday against the Arizona Coyotes.

RW Chris Neil, who was 34th on the NHL’s career penalty minutes list, played in his 900th NHL game on Thursday night.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
