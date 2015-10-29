Ottawa Senators - PlayerWatch

C Mika Zibanejad admitted he knew very little about the masked man in the Calgary net before Wednesday’s shootout at Canadian Tire Centre. As it turned out, all the studying of Flames goalie Joni Ortio he needed was the rookie’s behavioral pattern on the first two Ottawa shooters. “I‘m happy I went third, to be honest with you,” said Zibanejad. “I had some time to scout him, and luckily I scouted him right.” Zibanejad’s quick shot that beat Ortio low on the glove side proved to be the decisive goal in a 5-4 shootout victory that snapped the Senators’ losing streak at four games and gave them their first home win of the season.