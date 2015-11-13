FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ottawa Senators - PlayerWatch
#US NHL
November 14, 2015 / 9:18 PM / 2 years ago

Ottawa Senators - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

G Andrew Hammond made his second start in three games on Thursday night after taking over from G Craig Anderson.

G Andrew Hammond improved his NHL career regular season record to a remarkable 22-1-4 with a 33 save performance as the Senators defeated the Vancouver Canucks 3-2 at Canadian Tire Centre on Thursday. The Senators backup is now 2-0-2 this season. “I didn’t really feel like I had my best,” he said. “I just felt like I was fighting the puck most of the night.”

D Erik Karlsson had a goal and an assist to lead the Senators in a win Thursday. “Luckily we scored the third goal there, it helped us out a bit,” said Karlsson. “I think overall we played better toward the end of the game today. I think we’d played a little bit more with poise, we didn’t just throw the pucks away, just to throw them away. Even though sometimes it didn’t go our way, I still think we backed each other up.”

D Mark Borowiecki played his 100th NHL game on Thursday night.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
