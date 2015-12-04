FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ottawa Senators - PlayerWatch
Sections
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US NHL
December 4, 2015 / 3:49 AM / in 2 years

Ottawa Senators - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LW Colin Greening played his first NHL game of the season. Greening, who was recalled from the Senators’ AHL affiliate in Binghamton last week, had one goal in 26 games for Ottawa in 2014-15.

D Patrick Wiercioch suited up after missing the previous two games as a healthy scratch, as Ottawa went with seven defensemen and 11 forwards for the first time in years.

C Mika Zibanejad missed a game for the first time this season while recovering from a head shot by Flyers D Radko Gudas on Tuesday. Zibanejad was on the ice before the morning skate, and coach Dave Cameron said he was “closer” to returning.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.