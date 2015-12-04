Ottawa Senators - PlayerWatch

LW Colin Greening played his first NHL game of the season. Greening, who was recalled from the Senators’ AHL affiliate in Binghamton last week, had one goal in 26 games for Ottawa in 2014-15.

D Patrick Wiercioch suited up after missing the previous two games as a healthy scratch, as Ottawa went with seven defensemen and 11 forwards for the first time in years.

C Mika Zibanejad missed a game for the first time this season while recovering from a head shot by Flyers D Radko Gudas on Tuesday. Zibanejad was on the ice before the morning skate, and coach Dave Cameron said he was “closer” to returning.