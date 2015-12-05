FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ottawa Senators - PlayerWatch
Sections
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Showdown over fuel rules
Energy & Environment
Showdown over fuel rules
House approves plan to speed self-driving car deployment
Autos
House approves plan to speed self-driving car deployment
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US NHL
December 6, 2015 / 3:23 AM / 2 years ago

Ottawa Senators - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

G Craig Anderson was a busy man, stopping 35 shots in a win Thursday.

F Mike Hoffman scored a late equalizer before scoring in overtime to lead the Senators over the Blackhawks on Thursday. “It was very similar,” Hoffman said after his second of the night helped the Senators defeat the Chicago Blackhawks 4-3 at Canadian Tire Centre. “I didn’t think (Erik Karlsson) was going to pass it to me that early. I didn’t really want him to ... I was hoping for maybe a back-door tap in, but he gave it to me at that time, and I guess it worked out.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.