Ottawa Senators - PlayerWatch

G Craig Anderson was a busy man, stopping 35 shots in a win Thursday.

F Mike Hoffman scored a late equalizer before scoring in overtime to lead the Senators over the Blackhawks on Thursday. “It was very similar,” Hoffman said after his second of the night helped the Senators defeat the Chicago Blackhawks 4-3 at Canadian Tire Centre. “I didn’t think (Erik Karlsson) was going to pass it to me that early. I didn’t really want him to ... I was hoping for maybe a back-door tap in, but he gave it to me at that time, and I guess it worked out.”