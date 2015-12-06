FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 7, 2015 / 3:08 AM / 2 years ago

Ottawa Senators - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

D Erik Karlsson took over the league lead in assists Saturday night, but it was his goal that made the difference against the Islanders. It was the second consecutive three-point night for Karlsson, who has 20 points in his last 12 games. His 26 assists is one more than Blackhawks winger Patrick Kane -- not that it mattered to Karlsson. “No, it doesn’t mean anything,” Karlsson said. “The two points today is what we needed. I think we deserved to win today. It didn’t look like we were going to do it, but we never stopped believing and at the end of the game we made a big push and pulled it off.”

C Mika Zibanejad returned to the lineup on Saturday night after missing one game because of concussion symptoms.

