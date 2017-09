G Andrew Hammond, who has been out since Nov. 12 with a concussion, dressed as the Senators’ backup goalie Monday.

D Mark Borowiecki played his fourth consecutive game as the fourth-line left winger, as LW Shane Prince was scratched for the fourth game in a row.

LW Shane Prince was scratched for the fourth game in a row, with D Mark Borowiecki playing his fourth consecutive game as the fourth-line left winger.

G Craig Anderson made his 15 consecutive start.