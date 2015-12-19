Ottawa Senators - PlayerWatch

D Jared Cowen was a healthy scratch for just the second time this season. The writing was on the wall for the 2009 first-round pick, who played a career-low 11:08 in Wednesday’s 2-1 loss to the Capitals.

LW Shane Prince played for the first time since Dec. 6. He was a healthy scratch the last five games.

C Zack Smith was fined $2,000 for his second offense of diving or embellishment by the NHL. Smith was previously warned by the league. NHL Rule 64 is designed to bring attention to and more seriously penalize players (and teams) who repeatedly dive and embellish in an attempt to draw penalties. Fines are assessed to players and head coaches on a graduated scale.