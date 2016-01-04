Ottawa Senators - PlayerWatch

LW Dave Dziurzynski was a healthy scratch for the second consecutive game.

D Jared Cowen was a healthy scratch for the second straight game. The 24-year-old blue-liner has three assists in 32 games this season.

G Craig Anderson stopped 27 of 29 shots in a 3-0 loss at Chicago on Sunday. “We played a pretty solid defensive road game here and gave ourselves an opportunity to be in the game,” Anderson said. “(Blackhawks) G Corey Crawford made some good saves when he needed to. That’s why he has won a couple of Cups and he’s been on that team, so kudos to him and his team, but we’re going to have to find a way to put the puck in the net.”