Ottawa Senators - PlayerWatch
#US NHL
January 4, 2016 / 7:31 AM / 2 years ago

Ottawa Senators - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LW Dave Dziurzynski was a healthy scratch for the second consecutive game.

D Jared Cowen was a healthy scratch for the second straight game. The 24-year-old blue-liner has three assists in 32 games this season.

G Craig Anderson stopped 27 of 29 shots in a 3-0 loss at Chicago on Sunday. “We played a pretty solid defensive road game here and gave ourselves an opportunity to be in the game,” Anderson said. “(Blackhawks) G Corey Crawford made some good saves when he needed to. That’s why he has won a couple of Cups and he’s been on that team, so kudos to him and his team, but we’re going to have to find a way to put the puck in the net.”

