Ottawa Senators - PlayerWatch

G Andrew Hammond stopped 29 shots. He is now 3-5-2 and gave up 12 goals in his last two starts.

RW Alex Chiasson was a late scratch and replaced by LW Matt Puempel, who was recalled from the team’s AHL affiliate in Binghamton on Thursday.

D Marc Methot missed his third straight game Friday with a lower body injury.

C Kyle Turris, who had Ironman streak snapped at 307 games Thursday, was again scratched from the lineup Friday with a lower-body injury.

F Milan Michalek was lost for an indefinite period of time when he broke a finger on his right hand while blocking a shot in the second period.