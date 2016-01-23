FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#US NHL
January 24, 2016 / 10:53 PM / 2 years ago

Ottawa Senators - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

G Andrew Hammond stopped 29 shots. He is now 3-5-2 and gave up 12 goals in his last two starts.

RW Alex Chiasson was a late scratch and replaced by LW Matt Puempel, who was recalled from the team’s AHL affiliate in Binghamton on Thursday.

D Marc Methot missed his third straight game Friday with a lower body injury.

C Kyle Turris, who had Ironman streak snapped at 307 games Thursday, was again scratched from the lineup Friday with a lower-body injury.

F Milan Michalek was lost for an indefinite period of time when he broke a finger on his right hand while blocking a shot in the second period.

