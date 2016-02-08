Ottawa Senators - PlayerWatch

LW Ryan Dzingel was also recalled from Binghamton on Saturday and suited up in his second NHL game.

C Curtis Lazar figures he bought himself some good karma before the first multi-point game of his career Saturday night. All it cost him was $50. ”Over the All-Star break, when Stoney was in a slump, we stopped at an intersection and he gave a homeless guy $50, and he has scored every game since,“ said Lazar, who entered the night with three goals on the season. ”I pulled up to an intersection yesterday and there was a homeless guy, so I reached in my wallet and gave him $50. And what do you know, I scored two goals.

LW Tanner Glass was back in the lineup on Saturday after being a healthy scratch on Tuesday, as New York on Friday sent C Jayson Megna back to AHL affiliate Hartford.

C Kyle Turris was back in the lineup on Saturday night after missing six games with a lower-body injury. A game-time decision, Turris’ return meant Binghamton call-up C Nick Paul was a last-minute scratch after being prepared to make his NHL debut.