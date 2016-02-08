FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ottawa Senators - PlayerWatch
#US NHL
February 9, 2016 / 3:33 AM / 2 years ago

Ottawa Senators - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LW Ryan Dzingel was also recalled from Binghamton on Saturday and suited up in his second NHL game.

C Curtis Lazar figures he bought himself some good karma before the first multi-point game of his career Saturday night. All it cost him was $50. ”Over the All-Star break, when Stoney was in a slump, we stopped at an intersection and he gave a homeless guy $50, and he has scored every game since,“ said Lazar, who entered the night with three goals on the season. ”I pulled up to an intersection yesterday and there was a homeless guy, so I reached in my wallet and gave him $50. And what do you know, I scored two goals.

LW Tanner Glass was back in the lineup on Saturday after being a healthy scratch on Tuesday, as New York on Friday sent C Jayson Megna back to AHL affiliate Hartford.

C Kyle Turris was back in the lineup on Saturday night after missing six games with a lower-body injury. A game-time decision, Turris’ return meant Binghamton call-up C Nick Paul was a last-minute scratch after being prepared to make his NHL debut.

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.