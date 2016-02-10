FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 11, 2016 / 3:08 AM / 2 years ago

Ottawa Senators - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

F Casey Bailey, D Cody Donaghey, D Dion Phaneuf, F Matt Frattin and F Ryan Rupert were traded from the Toronto Maple Leafs to the Ottawa Senators as part of a nine-player trade on Tuesday.

