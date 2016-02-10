Ottawa Senators - PlayerWatch

F Casey Bailey, D Cody Donaghey, D Dion Phaneuf, F Matt Frattin and F Ryan Rupert were traded from the Toronto Maple Leafs to the Ottawa Senators as part of a nine-player trade on Tuesday.
