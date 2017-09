C Nicholas Paul was a scratch on Thursday night for the fourth consecutive game since being recalled from Binghamton last week. Paul has yet to make his NHL debut.

D Chris Wideman came out of the lineup on Thursday night and D Patrick Wiercioch, who was a healthy scratch on Wednesday in Detroit, were reinserted.

D Dion Phaneuf, acquired in Tuesday’s trade with the Maple Leafs, played his first game at Canadian Tire Centre on Thursday night as a member of the Senators.