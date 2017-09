C Jean-Gabriel Pageau and D Dion Phaneuf had two assists each Thursday in the Senators’ loss at Vancouver.

C Zack Smith saw a three-game scoring streak end against the Canucks. He still has six goals and eight points in his past 10 games. The 27-year-old from Maple Creek, Saskatchewan, is just one point off his career high of 26 points (14 goal, 12 assists) in 2011-12.