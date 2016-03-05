Ottawa Senators - PlayerWatch

D Erik Karlsson, who leads all NHL defenseman in points with 68, has not scored a goal in 15 games. Karlsson had three shots on net, while having two others blocked and four more go wide.

D Mark Borowiecki left Thursday’s game with a right knee injury following a collision on his first shift. “It’s going to be at least week-to-week,” said Ottawa coach Dave Cameron. “It’s going to be awhile.”

F Scott Gomez played 12:54 in his Senators debut, including 3:05 on the power play that went 0-for-3. “Missed the puck there in the second, they took a 2-1 lead... against those guys, there’s a reason they went to the finals,” said Gomez, who had been playing with the St. Louis Blues AHL affiliate before being signed by Ottawa on Wednesday. “For a first game back in a while, go up from there.”