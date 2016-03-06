Ottawa Senators - PlayerWatch

D Dion Phaneuf became the sixth former Maple Leafs captain to play in Toronto for the first time since they were either traded or left the team after their contract expired. The others were Mats Sundin, Doug Gilmour, Wendel Clark, Darryl Sittler and Dave Keon. .

D Dion Phaneuf played his first game back at the Air Canada Centre on Saturday night since the Toronto Maple Leafs traded him to the Ottawa Senators almost a month ago and there was the question of whether the crowd would jeer or cheer. It turned into a little bit of both. The former Maple Leafs captain heard a smattering of boos when he started the game on the first defensive pairing, but the crowd of 19,339 gradually warmed up to him with applause. It reached a crescendo during a stoppage in play at 6:03 of the first period, during which a video montage of his time with Toronto was featured on the scoreboard high above the ice. “I feel a lot better now than I did before,” he said after the game, which the Senators won 3-2, scoring two goals in the third period to increase their record to 31-28-7 and still give them a shot at the playoffs.