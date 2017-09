D Dion Phaneuf missed the morning skate for “maintenance” and was a game-time decision before it was decided he could play Tuesday night.

RW Chris Neil was ill and missed his first game of the season on Tuesday night. D Erik Karlsson and C Jean-Gabriel Pageau are now the only players on the team to have suited up for all 74 games. LW Ryan Dzingel came out of the press box to replace Neil.