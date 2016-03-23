Ottawa Senators - PlayerWatch

F Chris Wideman scored in the second period for the Senators, who cut their deficit to 3-2 with Mika Zibanejad’s goal 1:33 from the end of the third. “It was a tough night,” Wideman said. “I thought after the first period we were pretty good, but they’re the best team in the league for a reason.”

D Dion Phaneuf missed the morning skate for “maintenance” and was a game-time decision before it was decided he could play Tuesday night.

D Dion Phaneuf was lost to an undisclosed injury in the third. He will be replaced by AHL Binghamton call-up Fredrik Claesson for a road game against the New York Islanders on Wednesday.

RW Chris Neil was ill and missed his first game of the season on Tuesday night. D Erik Karlsson and C Jean-Gabriel Pageau are now the only players on the team to have suited up for all 74 games. LW Ryan Dzingel came out of the press box to replace Neil.

LW Mike Hoffman had two assists to extend his point scoring streak to five games. The team’s leading goal scorer has six assists during that stretch, while only scoring once. In fact, Hoffman has just only scored once in the last 12 games and twice in the last 18.