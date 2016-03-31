Ottawa Senators - PlayerWatch

F Alex Chiasson’s eighth goal of the season midway through the third period helped Ottawa staved off elimination with a 2-1 triumph over the Winnipeg Jets at the MTS Centre. “It was a lucky bounce there,” said Chiasson, who helped his team secure their sixth straight win at the MTS Centre. “A good forecheck by Dzingel... it kind of bounced onto my stick and it was nice to get rewarded.”

D Cody Ceci played his 200th career game Wednesday.

G Craig Anderson is expected to play Thursday in Minnesota against the Wild as the team finishes off back-to-back road games for the last time this season.

C Zack Smith notched his career-high 22nd goal of the season early in the first period Wednesday.

LW Mike Hoffman went pointless in six games during a stretch from Feb. 27 to March 10 but has caught fire since then. He’s scored a pair of goals and chipped in six assists in his last eight contests. The 26-year-old from Kitchener, Ont., in his second full season with Ottawa, leads the club with 27 goals, equaling his total from a year ago.