Ottawa Senators - PlayerWatch

F Jean-Gabriel Pageau had a goal and two assists Thursday as the Senators won for the second time in as many nights, beating the Minnesota Wild 3-2.

G Craig Anderson’s 23-save effort earned his 30th win of the season, marking the third time in his career that the Chicago native has topped 30 victories in a season.

C Scott Gomez was back in the lineup on Thursday night after being a healthy scratch for the two previous games. He took the place of RW Mark Stone, who returned to Ottawa after Wednesday’s game in Winnipeg. Stone was injured in a hard collision with Jets D Dustin Byfuglien during the Senators’ 2-1 win.