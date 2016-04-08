Ottawa Senators - PlayerWatch

D Erik Karlsson picked up his league-leading 65th assist to become the first Swedish defenseman to record 81 points in a season.

RW Bobby Ryan, who left Tuesday’s game with a knee injury suffered on the first shift, returned to face the Panthers. Earlier in the day, the 29-year Ryan marveled at how well Panthers W Jaromir Jagr has played this season. “Fifteen years from now, nobody’s going to know where I am,” Ryan said. “I’ll be in a mountain somewhere, fishing.”

G Craig Anderson made 33 as the Senators snuffed out a third period comeback attempt to defeat the Florida Panthers 3-1 Thursday night. “Winning is fun,” said Anderson, who lives close to the Panthers rink in Florida during the offseason. “We showed up tonight, we played well and we were able to hold on to the lead, which is nice. We have bad memories, so we don’t even remember the previous three, to be honest with you. You’re always looking ahead to the next game. We’re just glad we were able to seal the deal on this one tonight, make sure we got the win, and send the fans away with something to cheer about.”

C Scott Gomez was scratched on Thursday night for the fourth time since being signed at the start of March.