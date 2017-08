D Thomas Chabot took part in the pre-game warmup but, in sticking to the script, was a healthy scratch for the game. The Senators are still deciding whether they'll keep their 19-year old first-round pick or send him back to his junior team before the nine-game mark. Chabot's offensive skills, puck moving ability and skating are unquestioned, but the Senators want to be sure he can play defense at the NHL level.