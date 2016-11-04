Ottawa Senators - PlayerWatch

D Fredrik Claesson was recalled from Binghamton to fill for D Chris Wideman, who was a game-day scratch with an upper-body injury.

G Mike Condon won his first game with the Ottawa Senators.

D Chris Wideman was a game-day scratch with an upper-body injury.

RW Mark Stone missed the game with a neck injury suffered Tuesday against Carolina. He is listed as day-to-day.

C Mike Hoffman scored the only goal of the game, beating Canucks goalie Jacob Markstrom off a turnover in the Vancouver zone with an unassisted effort at 14:42 of the second period.