Ottawa Senators - PlayerWatch

D Fredrik Claesson was recalled from Binghamton to fill for D Chris Wideman, who was a game-day scratch with an upper-body injury.
G Mike Condon won his first game with the Ottawa Senators.
D Chris Wideman was a game-day scratch with an upper-body injury.
RW Mark Stone missed the game with a neck injury suffered Tuesday against Carolina. He is listed as day-to-day.
C Mike Hoffman scored the only goal of the game, beating Canucks goalie Jacob Markstrom off a turnover in the Vancouver zone with an unassisted effort at 14:42 of the second period.