D Fredrik Claesson and LW Max McCormick were scratched for the Sunday game against the Rangers. It was possible McCormick and Claesson would play, but coach Guy Boucher left the recent AHL call-ups out of the lineup.

LW Max McCormick and D Fredrik Claesson were scratched for the Sunday game against the Rangers. It was possible McCormick and Claesson would play, but coach Guy Boucher left the recent AHL call-ups out of the lineup.