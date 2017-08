D Mark Borowiecki took a five-minute boarding major in the first period and Los Angeles scored twice during the power play en route to sending Ottawa to a 4-1 loss Saturday. Shortly after the penalty expired, Borowiecki went back to the penalty box after fighting Kings D Matt Greene.

D Marc Methot returned to the lineup after missing the last four games with a lower-body injury.

RW Chris Neil played his 1,000th game Saturday - all with Ottawa - in the Senators' 4-1 loss to Los Angeles.