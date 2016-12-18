Ottawa Senators - PlayerWatch

D Mark Borowiecki had a skate blade break on him while New Jersey pressed for the equalizer in the third period of Ottawa's 3-1 victory Saturday. Every time Borowiecki tried to stand, he fell back down. "We were trying to keep a straight face, but after four or five times the guys on the bench started to making fun of him," teammate Derick Brassard said. "They were like circling around our net, so we were a little scared for a bit. We like Boro with two blades on, that's for sure." Borowiecki figured he couldn't risk trying to get to the bench. "When you're in the middle of a play it's a little tough to make that decision," he said. "You're kind of in survival mode the whole time. I'm pretty sure I have two bruised hip bones right now from falling so much. It wasn't really an enjoyalbe experience. I'm just glad nothing came of it.''

C Zack Smith was elevated from a checking to scoring line in the absence of the suspended Mike Hoffman and delivered a goal and an assist in Saturday's 3-1 victory over New Jersey. "My game doesn't change, but when you move up with guys like that, there is an obligation to put up points," said Smith, who played on a line with Derick Brassard and Mark Stone. "I'm just glad we found a way to contribute." The goal was the fifth of the season for Smith, who scored 25 last season.