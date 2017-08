G Mike Condon made 19 saves in Saturday's 1-0 loss to Washington -- his 15th consecutive game between the Ottawa pipes.

RW Bobby Ryan was a late scratch Saturday, He participated in the morning skate.

G Craig Anderson worked out with the team Friday, but is not expected back in the lineup until late January or early February. Anderson, whose wife Nicholle is battling cancer, hasn't played since Dec. 5.