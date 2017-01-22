Ottawa Senators - PlayerWatch

G Mike Condon stopped 31 shots while making his 12th straight start in Saturday's 3-2 shootout victory in Toronto. He has played in the last 21 games.

RW Bobby Ryan scored in regulation and in the shootout in Saturday's 3-2 victory in Toronto.

LW Clarke MacArthur (concussion) was ruled out for the rest of the season, the club announced Friday. He suffered his fourth concussion in 18 months Sept. 25 during training camp.

Tom Pyatt scored the decisive goal in the fourth round of the shootout in Saturday's 3-2 victory in Toronto. Pyatt, who has six goals this season, is a role player and not an obvious choice for a shootout. This was his first in the NHL. "I was a little nervous," Pyatt said of his shootout attempt. "I tried to stay calm and go down there with some poise. To get your name called is special." Pyatt went 4 for 4 in a practice shootout round recently. "I've been delaying it and delaying it, he's been our best in practice," Ottawa coach Guy Boucher said. "I had him in my mind since the beginning of the year. The goalie coach kept telling me he's the best and I said I know, I know. I'm not smart because I could have done it before. You don't tend to send those guys, you've got big names that you want to throw out there. ...(but) it's not about that, it's whoever is the best at the shootout. Your best hockey players might not be your best shootout guy."