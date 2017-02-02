Ottawa Senators - PlayerWatch

F Marc Hagel was acquired from the Minnesota Wild on Wednesday in exchange for future considerations. Hagel, 28, is in his fourth professional season, spending the majority of his career with the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League. In 26 games this season, he recorded two goals and five assists. Over the course of his time in Des Moines, Hagel played in 192 games, recording 74 points (26 goals, 48 assists). He ranks among the all-time Iowa leaders for games played (first), goals (third), assists (third) and points (fourth).