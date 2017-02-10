D Fredrik Claesson played after spending the previous three games in the press box.

G Mike Condon returned to the net after a one-game break to make 31 saves and improve the Senators record to 28-18-6.

RW Curtis Lazar was scratched for the second game in a row and third time in five games.

RW Mark Stone scored the game-winner Thursday

D Dion Phaneuf scored a drought-stopping, shorthanded goal and was a key member of a penalty-killing unit that was a perfect 6-for-6 as the Ottawa Senators defeated the Dallas Stars 3-2 at Canadian Tire Centre on Thursday night.

C Chris Kelly was credited with the other Ottawa goal while he sat on the bench and watched Stars forward Jiri Hudler back pass the puck into his own net, while goalie Kari Lehtonen sat on the bench during a delayed penalty.

RW Chris Neil was scratched for the fourth time in six games