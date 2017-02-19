Ottawa Senators - PlayerWatch

RW Mark Stone collected a career-high five points on a goal and four assists during a 6-3 win at Toronto on Saturday. Stone has 21 goals this season and five in his last nine games.

F Bobby Ryan will be sidelined indefinitely with a right index finger injury, the Senators announced Sunday. Ryan, 29, sustained the injury after he was hit by the puck on a shot during the third period of Saturday's 6-3 victory over the Maple Leafs. He has 12 goals and as many assists in 50 games this season.

RW Bobby Ryan missed the Sunday game after sustaining a suspected broken right index finger in the third period of a win over the Maple Leafs on Saturday. Coach Guy Boucher said Ryan could miss three to six weeks.

G Craig Anderson made 34 saves in Saturday's 6-3 win at Toronto. He has allowed six goals in three starts since returning Feb. 11 following a two-month absence

RW Chris Neil was scratched for the seventh time in the past 11 games as coach Guy Boucher decided again to go with seven defensemen and 11 forwards.

C Kyle Turris collected three assists in Saturday's 6-3 win at Toronto.