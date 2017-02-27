RW Casey Bailey and LW Max McCormick were assigned by Ottawa to AHL Binghamton on Sunday. Each has played seven NHL games this season.

C Phil Varone and RW Michael Blunden were recalled by the Senators from AHL Binghamton. Varone finished with an even rating in 5:21 of ice time Sunday at Florida.

D Erik Karlsson produced two assists as the Senators defeated the Panthers 2-1 on Sunday. Karlsson has 44 assists this season. He set up a short-handed goal by Zach Smith in the first period and also Kyle Turris' second-period score.

RW Mark Stone (neck) and C Mike Hoffman (groin) returned from injuries Sunday. Both had missed two games. Stone finished with an even rating in 18:24 of ice time at Florida.

LW Bobby Ryan (broken finger) is expected to miss another month.

G Craig Anderson picked up a 2-1 win at Florida on Sunday by making 37 saves. Anderson, who played for the Panthers from 2006 to 2009, is 14-7-2 in his career against Florida and still has a home in the area.

C Kyle Turris scored the go-ahead goal in the second period as the Senators defeated the Panthers 2-1 on Sunday night.

