D Fredrik Claesson and D Cody Ceci each had a goal and an assist Wednesday in the Senators' 5-2 win over Dallas.

LW Viktor Stalberg has played just four games for the Senators since coming over from Carolina at the NHL trade deadline, but Stalberg has three points in those games, including a goal and an assist in a 5-2 win against the Stars on Wednesday.

G Craig Anderson made 35 saves for Ottawa in a 5-2 win over Dallas on Wednesday. Anderson picked up his 146th victory with Ottawa, tying him with Patrick Lalime for most in franchise history. "It's a credit to the guys in front for all these years of hard work and dedication, and just a byproduct of guys playing hard in front of me," Anderson said.

C Kyle Turris (finger) did not play Wednesday at Dallas.

LW Mike Hoffman contributed two assists Wednesday in the Senators' 5-2 win over Dallas.