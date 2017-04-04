FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
Ottawa Senators - PlayerWatch
April 5, 2017 / 4:06 AM / 5 months ago

Ottawa Senators - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

D Colin White, who was making his NHL debut, was sent over the boards to take Ottawa's seventh shootout shot. White failed to beat Detroit's Petr Mrazek, and the Wings were winners.

D Erik Karlsson was a surprise starter after missing two games with a foot injury. Karlsson, who leads the team with 70 points, collected a goal and an assist but was more interested in where the team was situated after concluding an 0-3-2 road trip.

F Bobby Ryan left the game with an upper-body injury and his status for Tuesday was uncertain.

F Kyle Turris had a goal and two assists Monday.

