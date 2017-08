D Erik Karlsson was forced to sit Wednesday because of a foot injury.

LW Viktor Stalberg left in the third period Thursday after Adam McQuaid's hit sent him head-first into the boards. The hit appeared to be clean.

D Cody Ceci returned Thursday after missing two games with an injury. He finished with an even rating in a team-high 22:57 of ice time.

G Craig Anderson made 28 saves through regulation and overtime and stopped all three in the shootout Thursday as the Senators won 2-1 at Boston.