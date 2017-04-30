Ottawa Senators - PlayerWatch

D Chris Wideman, who played 76 games during the regular season and the first five against the Bruins, was scratched for a third consecutive time Saturday.

C Jean-Gabriel Pageau was worried about his pregame routine before Saturday's 3 p.m. ET start at Canadian Tire Centre. "I thought I ate too much," the Ottawa Senator said. "I had two chicken parm." Turns out it gave Pageau lots of energy as the Ottawa native capped a four-goal performance with late-game heroics against the New York Rangers. Pageau started a natural hat trick on a deflection with 3:19 left in the third period. Another deflection with 62 seconds remaining tied it, and his wrist shot off a 2-on-1 break at 2:54 of double overtime gave the Senators an unlikely 6-5 victory. "I'm going to remember that for the rest of my life," said Pageau, who had 12 goals during the season. "But I don't want to stop there now. I want to turn the page as quick as possible and focus on the next game." Said Senators coach Guy Boucher: "Four goals, that's absolutely sick. It's not just four goals, it the tying goal, it's the overtime one ... it couldn't happen to a better person. He's just so liked by his peers. When you ask players who they want to play with, the No. 1 name that always comes is Pageau's. Doesn't matter if it's an offensive player, a defensive player, it's always the name that comes up. Today is just another one of these nights you know why everybody wants to play with this guy. It's not just a big heart, it's not just a lot of character. He's a good hockey player and he's smart. That's why he's able to play the way he does."

LW Clarke MacArthur left Saturday's 6-5 double-overtime victory over the New York Rangers. MacArthur received a shoulder-to-shoulder hit by Ryan McDonagh in the first. MacArthur took two shifts in the second but did not return. Coach Guy Boucher said MacArthur was "feeling better" before he left the building and listed him as day-to-day.

G Craig Anderson made 43 saves in Saturday's 6-5 double-overtime victory over the New York Rangers. "We kept the crowd at the edge of their seats all night," said Anderson, who was saved by a Kyle Turris stick check after he gave the puck away to Rick Nash behind the net earlier in overtime. "We've learned from our experience in the first round of the playoffs to stick with it and never give up. You just never know. You've just got to be ready for the next save and give your team a chance to be in it. You just never give up and never change your mindset."

LW Tom Pyatt has officially been cleared to return from injuries suffered in Game 4 of the first-round series with Boston, but coach Guy Boucher elected not to tinker with a winning lineup Saturday and kept him out.