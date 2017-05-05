D Erik Karlsson did not play in the third period of Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Rangers in New York that evened their Eastern Conference best-of-seven semifinal series 2-2. "He could have come back, but we just thought it was best to keep him out, He's got a lower-body injury," Senators coach Guy Boucher said of Karlsson, who said before the series that he has been playing with hairline fractures in his left foot. Asked if there was any concern about Karlsson missing Saturday's game, Boucher said, "Not for now."