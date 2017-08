LW Viktor Stalberg (lower-body injury) remained out despite being called a possibility to play by coach Guy Boucher.

G Craig Anderson stopped 28 of 29 shots in a 1-0 loss at Pittsburgh on Monday. The one that got past him left him frustrated because he was off-balance after Jean-Gabriel Pageau blocked Kessel's first attempt.

RW Chris Neil remained out of the Ottawa lineup on Monday after missing Game 1 because of what coach Guy Boucher said was a nagging problem.