Preview: Senators at Predators

The Nashville Predators and Ottawa Senators had much in common last season: Each team finished with 88 points, both missed the playoffs and shaky goaltending was at the root of their struggles. Nashville’s dip caused the team to fire Barry Trotz - the only coach the franchise ever had - and bring in Peter Laviolette, who guides the Predators into Thursday’s season opener against the visiting Senators. “Without a doubt, his resume speaks for itself,” Nashville captain Shea Weber said of Laviolette.

While the Predators made moves to address their offensive shortcomings with the acquisition of James Neal and signing of Olli Jokinen, Ottawa pretty much stood pat and will try to replicate the defense-first formula that netted a playoff berth in 2012-13. “I can tell you right now, we’re not the type of team that’s going to win games 6-5,” Senators goaltender Craig Anderson said. “We’re going to have to get into the mindset that we’re going to win games 1-0 or 2-1.” The teams split two meetings last season, each winning on the road.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, RDS2, TSN5 (Ottawa), FSN Tennessee (Nashville)

ABOUT THE SENATORS (2013-14: 37-31-14, 5TH IN ATLANTIC): Ottawa cut ties with longtime captain Daniel Alfredsson after the 2012-13 season and accommodated the trade demands of last season’s captain, Jason Spezza, in the offseason by sending him to Dallas in a deal that netted Alex Chiasson. Former Norris Trophy winner Erik Karlsson showed he was fully recovered an Achilles’ tendon injury, leading the team with 74 points last season, but he’ll need help from Kyle Turris, Clarke MacArthur and Bobby Ryan (69 combined goals) as well as ex-Predator David Legwand. Anderson posted a 3.00 goals-against average last season after leading the league (1.69) in 2012-13 and will yield more playing time to Robin Lehner, who had a 3.06 GAA in 36 games.

ABOUT THE PREDATORS (2013-14: 38-32-12, 6TH IN CENTRAL): Perhaps the biggest reason for optimism in Nashville is the health of two-time Vezina Trophy finalist Pekka Rinne, who missed nearly 4 1/2 months last season after he developed an infection following hip surgery and was not the same when he returned. Weber anchors a stellar blue-line corps that features Roman Josi and Seth Jones, the fourth overall pick in the 2013 draft. Neal pumped in 88 goals in 179 games in his last three seasons with the Pittsburgh Penguins, but he now becomes the go-to guy while playing alongside a number of veteran newcomers in Jokinen, ex-Dallas teammate Mike Ribeiro, Derek Roy and defenseman Anton Volchenkov.

OVERTIME

1. The Predators placed Fs Matt Cullen and Viktor Stalberg and designated F Mike Fisher a non-roster player after he ruptured his Achilles in July.

2. Senators D Marc Methot (back) did not accompany the team on the opening three-game road trip.

3. Legwand, the first-ever draft pick of Nashville, was dealt to Detroit at the trade deadline before signing with Ottawa in the offseason.

PREDICTION: Predators 4, Senators 2