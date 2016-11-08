Preview: Senators at Predators

The Nashville Predators traditionally have been known for their stingy defense while the Ottawa Senators have often flown loose and carefree with that concept. The scripts have been flipped for both clubs this season as the Senators, who have yielded just three goals in their last four contests, head into the opener of a two-game road trip against the Nashville Predators on Tuesday.

"It starts with a mindset, which we have," Ottawa coach Guy Boucher said. "We're asking our players to be reliable defensively, which they've bought into, which is very difficult to do in such little time. I've been very impressed." Nashville coach Peter Laviolette resides on the other end of the spectrum as the Central Division cellar-dwelling Predators have permitted 3.0 goals per contest this season, including 18 en route to losing five of their last six (1-2-3). "It's not good enough, and that's the bottom line," Laviolette said. "Nobody is going to sit here and say that it's been good enough because it hasn't. We have to continue to work to get better. It's frustrating."

TV: 8 p.m. ET, RDS 2, TSN5 (Ottawa), FSN Tennessee (Nashville)

ABOUT THE SENATORS (7-4-0): Craig Anderson has shown remarkable concentration on the ice in lieu of wife Nicholle's battle with cancer, making 30 saves in a 2-1 loss to Buffalo on Saturday to up his total to stopping 121 of the last 124 shots he's faced over the last four games (3-1-0). The 35-year-old hasn't been as successful versus Nashville, losing 11 of 15 decisions (4-7-4) with a 3.18 goals-against average and .895 save percentage. Forward Mike Hoffman is riding a hot stretch with goals in back-to-back contests and three of his last four entering a tilt with the Predators, against whom he has four points (two goals, two assists) in five career meetings.

ABOUT THE PREDATORS (3-5-3): Matt Irwin extended his goal streak to three games for the second time in his career in Saturday's 3-2 shootout loss to Carolina, but his team's lackluster performance in the opener of a four-game homestand was troubling. "It's disappointing, but there's no one else in here to blame but ourselves. We just have to be more prepared," Irwin said. Fellow forward James Neal has overcome a horrific start to the season (one assist in his first seven games) by scoring twice and adding two assists in his last four games.

OVERTIME

1. Ottawa captain Erik Karlsson had a goal and two assists in last season's series, which was swept by Nashville.

2. The Predators yielded five power-play tallies during a three-game stretch to end October before thwarting all 10 short-handed situations this month.

3. The Senators killed off all 13 of their opponents' power plays in the last six contests.

PREDICTION: Predators 2, Senators 1