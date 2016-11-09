Preds get much-needed win vs. Sens

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Pekka Rinne stopped 32 shots Tuesday night as the Nashville Predators won for just the second time in seven games with a 3-1 decision over the Ottawa Senators at Bridgestone Arena.

James Neal and P.K. Subban scored on Nashville's first two shots of the second period to break a scoreless tie and Ryan Ellis added a goal in the third period as the Predators (4-5-3) picked up a point in their fourth straight game, two of them shootout defeats.

Rinne (3-4-3) was the best player on the ice for most of the game, bailing out some defensive errors in the first 10 minutes. He robbed Bobby Ryan of a goal six minutes into the contest after a ghastly giveaway by defenseman Mattias Ekholm, extending his left pad full-length to kick out a wrister from the slot.

After Rinne made 10 saves in the first 10 1/2 minutes, Nashville picked up its pace and started peppering Craig Anderson with shots. That pressure finally paid off in the second period's first four minutes.

With the teams playing 4-on-4 after minors in the last 75 seconds of the first period, Neal was left unmarked in the high slot and ripped a wrister by Anderson for his third goal at 46 seconds of the second.

Subban, who had the secondary assist on Neal's goal, made it 2-0 at 3:52, wiring a wrister from just inside the blue line for his third goal of the season.

Ellis upped the lead to 3-0 at 2:23 of the third period, unloading a slapper over the glove side of Anderson for his first goal off a Filip Forsberg assist.

Ottawa (7-5-0) prevented Rinne from recording his 41st career shutout when Kyle Turris scored on a wrister from the slot at 5:30 of the third, his sixth marker of the season.

It was the second straight loss for the Senators, who have scored only five goals in their last four games.

Anderson (6-3-0) collected 27 saves.

NOTES: Ottawa D Chris Wideman (upper-body injury) missed his third straight game. ... Nashville recalled G Juuse Saros and LW Pontus Aberg from Milwaukee of the AHL, while sending G Marek Mazanec, LW Kevin Fiala and LW Harry Zolnierczyk to Milwaukee. ... The Senators are playing their second set of back-to-back games, as they travel to Buffalo for a contest Wednesday night. ... The Predators scratched C Mike Fisher (upper-body injury) and D Matt Carle.